WWII bomb defused in Germany's Wolfsburg

A World War II bomb found on the site of automaker Volkswagen in the German city of Wolfsburg had been defused by midday Sunday, according to the official twitter account of the Wolfsburg city, Xinhua reported.

The city tweeted around 1:00 p.m.: "The bomb is defused. The evacuation and road closures are lifted."

German media NDR reported that the bomb weighed 1,000 kilograms. Some 4,000 local people were evacuated from the surrounding area and the evacuation area measured about one kilometer around the site of the unexploded bomb.

Production at Volkswagen stood still during the defuse.

Also during the bomb disposal, train traffic and shipping were affected. Rail passengers had to wait at least one hour for their trains. The long-distance traffic was diverted to other places and the vessel traffic on the Mittelland Canal was temporarily suspended.

