German baby food manufacturer wants to phase out plastic in packaging by 2025

27 May 2019 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

The German baby food manufacturer Hipp is looking to get rid of plastic in its packaging by 2025, partner at the company, Stefan Hipp, told the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Monday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

To achieve this goal, the market leader for baby food in Germany would use more glass and develop recyclable packaging from natural materials such as wood and grass, Hipp told FAZ.

"Plastic packaging is convenient for consumers and we have also met this consumer demand so far," said Hipp, emphasizing that "now we are called upon to find alternatives."

The family business in the small Upper Bavarian town of Pfaffenhofen was experiencing increasing difficulties in its search for organic raw materials that are not contaminated with chemicals, however.

"More and more agricultural land is polluted, from which Hipp can no longer obtain raw materials," said Hipp.

There had already been cases in which the German baby food manufacturer had refused deliveries "because traces of glyphosate were found during our investigations," Hipp said.

The demand for biologically pure raw materials was constantly increasing but supply was lagging behind, Hipp added.

The German baby food manufacture is supplied by 8,000 organic farmers, most of them in Germany, according to Hipp's website.

