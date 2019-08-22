5 dead, 30 injured in lightning strikes at Poland's border area with Slovakia

Four people were killed in Poland and another in Slovakia as a result of lightning strikes during thunderstorms on Tatra Mountains at border area between the two countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua/

Four people were killed, including two children, Polish Press Agency reported, quoting Polish rescue organization TOPR head Jan Krzysztof.

While Slovak mountain rescue service HZS also reported one death on the Slovak side of Tatra Mountains.

Local authority has launched a rescue operation by sending helicopters and ambulances to the mountain area.

Over 30 others were injured. Some were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Those who were severely injured were sent to hospitals in nearest major city Krakow.

