Tens of thousands of North Macedonian citizens join clean-up campaign

15 December 2019 06:51 (UTC+04:00)

Tens of thousands of citizens responded to the call of the government and joined the clean-up campaign on Saturday in Skopje and several other cities in North Macedonia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The campaign was led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, members of his government and other officials. Zaev said that this campaign is important and should be an incentive for raising the eco--consciousness of the citizens.

"With this campaign we want to give a positive example, a signal to the citizens. We have to solve this issue which hasn't been tackled for years,"Zaev said after cleaning a landfill near an elementary school in Skopje.

He said that everyone is entitled to a healthy environment and it's everyone's duty to promote and protect the environment and nature in their local community.

The government of North Macedonia organized the campaign together with the civil society organization "Ne bidi gjubre" (Don't be a garbage) and called the employees of the state and local administrations to participate in this campaign in hope of raising the awareness for pollution and littering problems that the country faces.

According to the government's estimates, about 40,000 people responded to the call and showed up at 20 locations for cleaning.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan may issue Eurobond once again
Finance 10 July 12:51
Pavlodar special economic zone to implement more projects
Business 4 May 14:00
British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan launches campaign to reduce plastic use
Central Asia 3 April 16:27
Macedonia prepares for name change by removing signs
Europe 12 February 00:15
Greek parliament ratifies protocol on Northern Macedonia's accession to NATO
Europe 9 February 05:14
Macedonia's parliament set April 21 for presidential election
Other News 8 February 23:39
Latest
62 arrested for illegal mining in Ghana
Other News 07:44
Uzbek Senate approves law to protect investors' rights in special economic zones
Uzbekistan 05:58
Argentina's new government increases export taxes on disgruntled farmers
Other News 05:15
Protests rage as US, UK warn on travel to northeast India
Other News 04:29
Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings
Europe 03:47
Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit
Europe 02:59
Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox
Politics 02:03
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15