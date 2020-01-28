Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks

Britain will allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

It said high-risk vendors would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks, and there would a 35% cap on their involvement in the non-sensitive parts.

The United States wanted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Huawei completely, arguing that Beijing could use the company’s equipment to steal Western secrets. Huawei has denied any involvement in espionage.

