Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks

28 January 2020 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Britain will allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

It said high-risk vendors would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks, and there would a 35% cap on their involvement in the non-sensitive parts.

The United States wanted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Huawei completely, arguing that Beijing could use the company’s equipment to steal Western secrets. Huawei has denied any involvement in espionage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Kazakhstan Railways to suspend trains to China
Transport 14:05
France to start repatriating nationals from China
Europe 12:14
Georgia suspends direct flights to China
Georgia 12:10
Azerbaijan Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese capital
Business 10:35
Latest
Azerbaijan releases oil production forecast on Muradkhanli, Jafarli, Zardab fields
Oil&Gas 16:59
SOCAR's First Vice-president, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh awarded diploma of Honorary Professor of Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 16:53
Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat
Business 16:45
Azerbaijan to begin production of seeds resistant to viruses, drought, diseases (Interview)
Business 16:42
Iran discloses details of exports via its Astara county
Business 16:39
Over half of oil imports to Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Azerbaijan, Latvia considering possibilities for direct flights throughout year, says envoy
Transport 16:34
Latvia eyes more investors from Azerbaijan to its ports, logistic hubs
Business 16:03
Labor migration to raise profile of Kazakhstan's economy
Business 16:00