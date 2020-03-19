Swiss cases of coronavirus rise to 3,880, with 33 deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has risen to 3,888, Swiss health authorities said on Thursday, with 33 people reported to have died from the disease, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The total figure was up about 800 cases from on Wednesday, when the nation had reported 21 deaths.
