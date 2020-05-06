BMW to delay Hungary plant in coronavirus savings drive
BMW will put investments on hold as it seeks to conserve cash to counter a fall in demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“In light of the current situation, we will be delaying a number of projects, like the plant in Hungary. Other projects will be carefully reconsidered,” Peter said on a call to discuss first quarter earnings.
