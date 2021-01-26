UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016
Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 5.0%, its highest since 2016, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll on the economy, official figures showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Separate data, also released by the Office for National Statistics, showed that the number of employees on company payrolls in December was down 2.7% on a year earlier and 828,000 lower than at the start of the pandemic in February.
Latest
ITFC announces launching of 2nd phase of Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States in June 2021 to Mitigate Effects of COVID-19 on Trade in Arab Region
Body of one person recovered from rubble of destroyed house in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO)
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO)
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year