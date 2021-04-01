Merkel urges Germans to celebrate Easter quietly
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to celebrate Easter quietly, reduce contacts and not travel unless absolutely necessary to try to stop a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which she said was now threatening younger people, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“It should be a quiet Easter, with those closest to you, with very reduced contact. I urge you to refrain from all non-essential travel,” Merkel said in a video message, adding this was the only way to help the doctors and nurses fighting the virus.
Latest
President Aliyev receives chief technology officer of Turkey’s Baykar company and CEO of ASELSAN (PHOTO)