Merkel urges Germans to celebrate Easter quietly

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to celebrate Easter quietly, reduce contacts and not travel unless absolutely necessary to try to stop a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which she said was now threatening younger people, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“It should be a quiet Easter, with those closest to you, with very reduced contact. I urge you to refrain from all non-essential travel,” Merkel said in a video message, adding this was the only way to help the doctors and nurses fighting the virus.