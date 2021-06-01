Serbia further lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Serbia authorities on Monday decided to further lift restrictions as the country seems to be taming the coronavirus pandemic with vaccines, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From Tuesday, customers could dine out both indoors and outdoors until midnight, and watch late evening cinema screenings.

Moreover, the number of people that can gather at business and scientific congresses increased from 100 to 200, the government informed in a press release.

According to official data, in Serbia, a country of around 7 million people, 2,062,128 people have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, while 4,606,992 doses of vaccines have been administered so far.

Since December last year authorities started vaccinating high-risk resident groups with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while in mid-January Serbia received the first batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines and started mass immunization.

In May, Serbia witnessed a rapid decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and rising interest in people to receive vaccination, thanks to financial measures aiming to stimulate people to receive the jab.

The downward trend in new cases of coronavirus across the country continued and in the past 24 hours, only 248 new cases were confirmed in 8,684 testings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 712,472 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, including 6,865 deaths.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said recently that largely thanks to the 4.2 million vaccine doses imported from China, the country could succeed in vaccinating almost half of its adult population.