Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva
The new round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability has kicked off in Geneva, a diplomatic source told TASS, Trend reports.
"The meeting has started," the source said.
These are the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability between representatives of the two countries in 2021. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Latest
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO)
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar district once again subjected to fire, two servicemen wounded - MoD
Azerbaijan supports dev't of private and public-private ties with Russian companies - Russian Export Center
Loss ratio decreases within Green Card international vehicle liability insurance system in Azerbaijan