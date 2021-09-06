UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln

Britain has recorded more than 7 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest official data released on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country reported another 41,192 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,018,921, official figures showed.

The country also recorded another 45 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,274. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a final decision on whether to vaccinate healthy children aged between 12 and 15, to be signed off by the chief medical officers of Britain's all four nations, is expected this week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).