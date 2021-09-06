UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln

Europe 6 September 2021 23:29 (UTC+04:00)
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln

Britain has recorded more than 7 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest official data released on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country reported another 41,192 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,018,921, official figures showed.

The country also recorded another 45 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,274. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a final decision on whether to vaccinate healthy children aged between 12 and 15, to be signed off by the chief medical officers of Britain's all four nations, is expected this week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan - WHO World 00:29
Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan Turkey 00:00
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln Europe 6 September 23:29
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 6 September 22:54
Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines Iran 6 September 22:34
Turkey launches COVID-19 test scheme for the unvaccinated Turkey 6 September 22:30
Turkey may consider foreign partnership for gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 September 22:23
Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida US 6 September 21:57
Uzbek bank, ICD sign private sector financing agreement Uzbekistan 6 September 21:26
Azerbaijani gymnast takes part in World Cup in Slovenia (PHOTO) Society 6 September 21:25
Can Southern Gas Corridor supply East Mediterranean gas? Oil&Gas 6 September 21:01
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 6 September 20:39
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania Business 6 September 19:40
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL boosts petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 6 September 18:48
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas Business 6 September 18:47
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia Business 6 September 18:44
Apple exports from Georgia increases Business 6 September 18:44
Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021 Business 6 September 18:43
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of logistical center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 6 September 18:38
Turkey's export value of cement increases for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 18:38
Season of wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran's Fars Province wraps up Business 6 September 18:35
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkey Transport 6 September 18:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 7 Oil&Gas 6 September 18:31
Passenger traffic at Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport in recovers Business 6 September 18:21
Eurostat reveals exports data of Turkmen oil products to EU countries Oil&Gas 6 September 18:15
Revenue from tomato export in Georgia up Business 6 September 18:13
Turkmen vegetable oil production company reveals output since beginning of 2021 Turkmenistan 6 September 18:11
European natural gas prices set to decline in coming months Oil&Gas 6 September 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz successfully prevents environmental pollution Oil&Gas 6 September 18:09
Iran's domestic auto part production increases - IAPMA Transport 6 September 17:55
No rise in oil prices forecast by end-2022: Capital Economics Oil&Gas 6 September 17:50
Irisity buys Israeli video analytics co Agent Vi Israel 6 September 17:49
Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base Arab World 6 September 17:46
Iran to export of aquatic products to neighboring countries by rail Business 6 September 17:45
Kazakhstan-Croatia mutual trade down Finance 6 September 17:45
Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister Kyrgyzstan 6 September 17:43
Azerbaijani president awards cultural worker Farah Aliyeva with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:43
Uzbekistan increases import of tea Business 6 September 17:41
Nizami Ganjavi International Center held Young Leaders Forum 2021 (VIDEO) Society 6 September 17:40
Kazakhstan increases imports from Turkmenistan Business 6 September 17:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish military-tactical exercises kick off in liberated Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 6 September 17:39
Iran to assign power plants to various industries Oil&Gas 6 September 17:39
Lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources spheres in Azerbaijan shows annual growth Finance 6 September 17:31
Turkmen brake pads manufacturer eyes exports to Uzbekistan Business 6 September 17:28
Georgia to co-finance marketing campaigns of wine companies Business 6 September 17:27
Uzbekneftegaz installs new gas pipeline in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 6 September 17:26
European Investment Bank provides credit line to Uzbek businesses Business 6 September 17:23
Azerbaijan's finance minister awarded with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:19
Baku to soon host 'Turkic Business Forum' Azerbaijan 6 September 17:19
Russia ready to take part in new government announcement ceremony in Kabul — Lavrov Russia 6 September 17:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price decreases Finance 6 September 17:19
Most online purchases in Azerbaijan made by women - Limak VM Economy 6 September 17:18
National Iranian Copper Industries Company records growth in revenues Business 6 September 17:18
Georgia’s leading company aims to re-export cars to African markets Business 6 September 17:17
Iran shares data on gas exports from Pars Siraf port Oil&Gas 6 September 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 6 September 17:15
Turkey reveals data on car exports for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 17:15
Members of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Team awarded honors - presidential decree Politics 6 September 17:12
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors on outdoor mask mandate Society 6 September 17:10
Uzbek Ministry of Energy opens tender for development of solar PV plants Tenders 6 September 17:07
Members of Azerbaijani National Paralympic Team awarded with Honorary Diploma of President Politics 6 September 17:07
Azerbaijan neutralizes various mines planted by Armenia in liberated lands - weekly review Azerbaijan 6 September 17:05
Azerbaijan - balance in energy supply against other suppliers like Russia, says deputy director with NPS EAG (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 6 September 17:04
Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief Other News 6 September 17:00
Currency sales by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund: y-o-y dynamics Oil&Gas 6 September 16:49
Hopefully, green energy to be developed on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Brenda Shaffer Oil&Gas 6 September 16:45
Turkmenistan-UN: Priorities for peace and security, prosperity and sustainable development Turkmenistan 6 September 16:37
Another group of Paralympians back in Azerbaijan with gold from Tokyo Olympics Society 6 September 16:34
Kyrgyzstan administers 2,999 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 6 September 16:01
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in energy security in southern EU - analyst Oil&Gas 6 September 15:52
The Bank of Israel stepped up foreign currency purchases in August Israel 6 September 15:47
Air route to Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh - Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO) Society 6 September 15:46
Ryanair says ends talks with Boeing on large jet order Europe 6 September 15:45
Energy infrastructure is beneficial for Azerbaijani people’s welfare - NATO Energy Security Centre of Intelligence Oil&Gas 6 September 15:33
NEQSOL Holding wins second international award for Succession Readiness Program Society 6 September 15:30
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 6 Society 6 September 15:29
Azerbaijan confirms 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,867 recoveries Society 6 September 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani Paralympians and coaches for high results Politics 6 September 15:19
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Politics 6 September 15:19
Rusal shares hit 2011 high on Hong Kong Stock Exchange Russia 6 September 15:14
Recreation fees in Azerbaijan's districts falling, as summer season ends Economy 6 September 15:14
Georgia cuts costs on natural gas imports Oil&Gas 6 September 14:50
Iran looks to increase sales of cement at mercantile exchange Iran 6 September 14:37
SOFAZ shares data on revenues from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 6 September 14:32
How far can Trans Adriatic Pipeline reach? – possible connections Oil&Gas 6 September 14:29
Iran's Pir Bakran Complex increases iron ore production Business 6 September 14:29
Iran's mining industries require foreign investments to utilize reserves Iran 6 September 14:28
Azerbaijan's Education Ministry to announce decision on new academic year Society 6 September 14:27
Turkmen commodity exchange reveals amount of transactions for the past week Finance 6 September 14:24
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 6 Society 6 September 14:22
Iran's GTC declares amount of wheat purchased from farmers in Tehran Province Business 6 September 14:12
Global wheat output fall, says US Department of Agriculture Other News 6 September 14:11
Global wheat prices rise, FAO says Economy 6 September 14:10
Azerbaijan sees growth in state budget revenues via customs duties for 8M2021 Economy 6 September 14:07
Iran records rise in wheat prices Business 6 September 14:05
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Aug. 27 through Sept.1) Finance 6 September 14:04
Georgia sees growth in manufacturing, financial, and insurance services - TBC Capital Business 6 September 14:03
Georgia incorporates new enterprise under "Produce in Georgia" state program Business 6 September 14:00
Azerbaijani SME agency begins campaign on free delivery of goods bought online Business 6 September 13:55
Iran to use frozen funds to import home appliance parts - Home Appliance Industry Association Iran 6 September 13:53
All news