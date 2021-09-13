UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month: The Time
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain’s frayed relationship with US President Joe Biden’s administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the US for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on Sept. 21, the report said.
