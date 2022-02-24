Ukraine evacuating Kryvyi Rih residents after Russian missile attacks on tank brigade warehouses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Residents of Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih city are being evacuated after Russian missile attacks on the warehouses of a tank brigade, the City Council said in its website, Trend reports via Ukrinform.

“Residents of Makulan [the city’s micro-district] and nearby sector are asked to be urgently evacuated after missile attacks on the warehouses.

According to the City Council, additional vehicles are being sent to the Makulan micro-district to transport people.

Evacuation points for those residents of the micro-district who don’t have their own transport are the ATB [food market] on the Nikolayev highway, the officers' house on Makulan, the Karachuny residential area - the Karachuny recreation center, in the Gdantsovka area - the Gdantsevsky recreation center.

If residents wish, they can be temporarily placed in any city schools, kindergartens, territorial centers and recreation centers in other districts of Kryvyi Rih (starting from Liberation Square and further to the north side of the city). They are ready to receive the residents.

To prevent looting, the entire area from which people are evacuated will be heavily patrolled by the police and the National Guard.