Farewell ceremony with Benedict XVI takes place in Vatican

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. A farewell ceremony with Pope Benedict XVI has begun in St. Peter's Cathedral in the Vatican, Trend reports with reference to kommersant.ru.

The body of the pontiff is displayed in the center of the basilica without a coffin, he is dressed in red liturgical vestments and holds a rosary (rosary for prayer) in his hands.

From the very morning, queues of people have gathered, wishing to say goodbye to the deceased. The farewell will last a total of three days. Today, on January 2, the ceremony was attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A funeral will be held on January 5. About 60 thousand people are expected to attend them.

Benedict XVI died on December 31 at the age of 95. He was the first active pope to retire for health reasons, he has lived in a monastery for the last ten years.