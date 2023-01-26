2 dead, 5 injured in German train knife attack

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany on Wednesday, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A man attacked passengers with a knife on a train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg shortly before 3:00 p.m. local time before arriving at Brokstedt station. He was arrested shortly afterwards, a police spokesman said.

The station was sealed off by the police to allow emergency services to continue their work. Germany's state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced on Twitter that there would be train cancelations between Hamburg, Kiel and Neumuenster.

A spokeswoman for the police in Itzehoe, a city close to Brokstedt, said that further details remained elusive.