Greek parliament dissolved ahead of May 21 parliamentary election

Greece’s parliament was dissolved on Saturday by decree of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou due to the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 21, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Traditionally, on Saturday evening the presidential decree, dissolving the parliament and scheduling the election for May 21, was put up on a special notice board at the eastern entrance by the parliament’s security chief.

In addition, the decree said that the new parliament, which will be elected on May 21, will convene on June 1, when the elected lawmakers will be sworn in. On June 2, the parliament will elect its speaker.