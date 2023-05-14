Greek PM rules out cooperation with socialists after elections

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out on Sunday the prospect of cooperation with the socialist PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement-Movement for Change) party to form a coalition government after the upcoming general elections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I don't believe that at this moment there is margin for any cooperation with PASOK after the May 21 elections, even if the numbers could lead to a government that would receive the confidence vote from the parliament," he told a press conference.

With one week to go ahead of the ballot, Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy (ND) party holds a lead over the main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance in recent opinion polls, while PASOK-KINAL ranks third.

Greece needs a stable government and due to diverging views on crucial issues, an ND-PASOK government would not serve the country's interests, Mitsotakis said.

However, political analysts estimate that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot.

If a second round of elections is required, it will take place at the beginning of July at the latest, Mitsotakis has said.

The second ballot would be held under a different electoral law, which provides for extra seats for the winning party.

The PM reiterated a call to voters to give his party a strong mandate to continue its reformist agenda.

He acknowledged that many households are still struggling to make ends meet due to increased living costs and pledged to further lower taxes and increase wages during his second term in office, without jeopardizing fiscal discipline and the stability and further growth of economy.

Commenting on the future of the Greece-Türkiye relations, he said, in recent months tensions have eased. He expressed hope that the two neighboring countries, which for long are at odds over borders, will find favorable ground to lead to a more permanent de-escalation of bilateral relations.