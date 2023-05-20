About 90 companies to be included in new package of sanctions against Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The EU will include more than 90 companies from around the world in the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation as part of the fight against bypassing restrictions already in place against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told ZDF TV company, Trend reports.

"We are serious about ending sanctions circumvention. Therefore, we will include more than 90 companies in the 11th package of sanctions for which we have clear evidence: they supply directly to Russia from the EU, bypassing third countries, goods whose export is prohibited," she said.

At the same time, the head of the EC said that the measures will affect eight companies based in China.

The Financial Times reported,

that as part of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, for the first time Brussels proposed imposing sanctions on seven Chinese companies in connection with the sale of goods to Russia that can be used to produce weapons. According to the publication, the draft sanctions lists include two mainland Chinese companies - 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, as well as five Hong Kong companies, including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

In addition to Chinese companies, it is planned to impose sanctions against companies in Iran, Armenia, the UAE, and Syria for the same reasons.