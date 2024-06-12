Slovenia to allocate 2.5 million euros in humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Slovenian government will allocate 2.5 million euros in humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, the website of the Slovenian government says, Trend reports.

"The Slovenian government has decided to allocate an additional two and a half million euros through various United Nations programs to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people," Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob said.

It is reported that the country's authorities will allocate 1 million euros to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Another 1 million will be allocated to the UN World Food Program, and 500 thousand euros will be allocated to Slovenian organizations participating in humanitarian programs in the Middle East conflict zone.