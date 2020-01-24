Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz to visit Washington, White House says

24 January 2020 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement on Thursday, and a source familiar with the situation said U.S. officials would most likely share some details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-secret Middle East proposal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The White House said Netanyahu’s election rival Benny Gantz had also accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation for a Washington visit but gave no specific date. The source said Gantz too would most likely hear some of the plan’s details.

