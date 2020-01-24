Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz to visit Washington, White House says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement on Thursday, and a source familiar with the situation said U.S. officials would most likely share some details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-secret Middle East proposal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The White House said Netanyahu’s election rival Benny Gantz had also accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation for a Washington visit but gave no specific date. The source said Gantz too would most likely hear some of the plan’s details.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news