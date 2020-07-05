Two rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip

Palestinian radicals have fired two missiles at Israel’s territory from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets at Israel," IDF wrote on its Twitter account.

Israel’s Kan radio stations said no information about casualties or damages had been received.

Previous rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip were reported on June 26, June 15, May 6, and March 27. The Israel Defense Forces retaliated by delivering strikes at Hamas’ military facilities. On February 23 and 24, when more than 80 rockets were fired at the Israeli territory, IDF hit Islamic Jihad group’s military targets south if Damascus in Syria and dozens of radicals’ facilities in the Gaza Strip.