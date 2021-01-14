Wizz Air to launch Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights from next month. The move was expected as Wizz Air has a hub in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Operations will commence on the new route on February 12, with four weekly flights and from March 1, Wizz Air plans operating daily flights. Fares begin from NIS 49 each way for loyalty club members and can rise to NIS 89 and NIS 119 each way depending on dates. These prices are just for small hand baggage while tickets with hold baggage and that can be canceled start from NIS 250 each way.

From late November four carriers began flying on the Tel Aviv - Dubai route - flydubai, Arkia, Israir and El Al and 67,000 passengers flew from Israel to Dubai in December. Wizz Air will be the first to operate on the Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route although the distance between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is only 100 kilometers. Etihad Airways is expected to launch Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights from mid-March. Emirates also plans to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights.

As things stand Israel is not defined as a green low-infection country in Abu Dhabi and incoming tourists must present a negative Covid-19 test and undergo 10 days self-isolation.