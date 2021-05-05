Netanyahu fails to form new gov't by deadline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a new government by the midnight Tuesday deadline and returned the mandate he received from President Reuven Rivlin on April 6, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Shortly before midnight, Netanyahu informed the President's House that he had not been able to form a government and therefore he was returning the mandate to the president," said a statement issued by the President's House.

In the March 23 election, the right-wing Likud party led by Netanyahu gained 30 seats in the 120-member parliament (Knesset), but failed to form a coalition with the 61-seat majority.

Although right-wing parties won a large majority in the elections, some refuse to cooperate with Netanyahu due to ongoing quarrels.

"On Wednesday morning, the President's House will be in contact with the factions regarding the continuation of the government formation process," it added.