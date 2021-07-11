Netanyahu's family vacates prime minister's residence after 12 years

Israeli former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his family vacated the nation's official prime minister's residence, a family spokesman said Sunday, almost a month after a new government was inaugurated, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem after midnight, overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.

The family spokesman confirmed in a statement that the family has left the residence, adding that the moving was made in accordance with a deadline agreed between Netanyahu and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and has lived in the residence since 2009.