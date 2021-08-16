Israel reports 3,783 new COVID-19 cases
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,783 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 938,679, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 46 to 6,668, the ministry said.
The number of active cases decreased to 47,675, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 494 to 525, the ministry added.
The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 884,336 after 4,463 newly recovered cases were added.
The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Israel stands at over 5.84 million, or 62.6 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and over 925,000 have got the third dose.
