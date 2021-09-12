Israel says it stopped another rocket from Gaza
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday a missile launched from Gaza was intercepted, Trend reports citing Teletrader.
"Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket at southern Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted it mid-air," the IDF said on Twitter.
The Israeli forces reported another rocket was fired from Gaza earlier in the day. It retaliated, hitting "a Hamas machine gun post, storage site and military compound."
