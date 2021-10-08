Fiverr buys online learning co CreativeLive

Israeli online freelance platform Fiverr today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive. No financial details were disclosed, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Fiverr cofounder and CEO Micha Kaufman said, "Fiverr is more than just a work platform - we fundamentally believe in supporting the entire freelance lifestyle, and that includes professional education and training. The ability to acquire new skills in a rapidly changing work environment and then be able to monetize them is part of Fiverr’s role in leading transformation for buyers and sellers on our platform.

He added, "The acquisition of CreativeLive is part of this broader strategy. Chase and the team’s expertise in creating compelling learning experiences across industries is a natural fit for us as we scale this part of our business. The depth and caliber of the courses that CreativeLive offers are exceptional and we look forward to offering them to our entire community."

Founded in 2010 by Chase Jarvis, CreativeLive offers over 2,000 classes across a variety of creative and business categories and has helped more than 10 million learners acquire new skills for their career, their hobbies, and their lives.

CreativeLive will remain an independent company, based in Seattle and Chase Jarvis will stay on as CEO. Fiverr’s current online learning platform, Fiverr Learn, will be merged into CreativeLive to further meet the needs of freelancers and businesses across the world.

Fiverr's share price is up 3.65% on the NYSE at $184.10, giving a market cap of $6.73 billion.