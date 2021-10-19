Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot to issue $1.1 bln of CPI-linked bonds

Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot said on Tuesday it would raise 3.6 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) through a bond issuance to institutional investors, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The series of bonds will be linked to the consumer price index with a set annual interest rate of 0.1%, the bank said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv. Demand for the issue had reached 4.86 billion shekels, it said.

Mizrahi Tefahot is Israel's third-largest bank.