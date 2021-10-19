Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot to issue $1.1 bln of CPI-linked bonds
Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot said on Tuesday it would raise 3.6 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) through a bond issuance to institutional investors, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The series of bonds will be linked to the consumer price index with a set annual interest rate of 0.1%, the bank said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv. Demand for the issue had reached 4.86 billion shekels, it said.
Mizrahi Tefahot is Israel's third-largest bank.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
AccessBank eyes increasing loan portfolio mainly in segment of micro, agricultural entrepreneurs - Acting Chairman of Board (Interview)