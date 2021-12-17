Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes

Dozens of wild cranes infected with the H5N1 bird flu have been detected in the Hula Valley in northeastern Israel, Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The cases were identified after abnormal crane mortality in the area, and laboratory sample tests detected the deadly H5N1 strain, the ministry said in a statement.

Following the detection, the Ministry of Health conducted an epidemiological investigation and gave treatment to people who were close to the infected birds.

At this time of year, hundreds of thousands of birds pass through Israel on their way to Africa, increasing the risk of infection, the statement noted.

The agriculture ministry called on farmers to keep separation between farms and wild birds to prevent infection.