Israeli PM agrees to postpone judicial reform until summer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Israeli Otzma Yehudit party issued a statement saying that an agreement has been reached between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of National Security, according to which the judicial reform can be postponed to the summer session of the Knesset, Trend reports citing Israeli media.

According to the agreement reached, at the next meeting of the government, a decision will be made on the creation of the National Guard, which will belong to the Ministry of National Security.