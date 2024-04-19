Israel strikes facility in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Israel has launched a missile attack on a facility in Iran, an American official said, Trend reports.

However, he did not confirm whether targets in Syria and Iraq were also targets of the strikes.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.