Game of Thrones will return in 2019

5 January 2018 01:33 (UTC+04:00)

The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019, HBO reports.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

The executive producers of the series are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Some 200,000 manats allocated for each TV channel in Azerbaijan
Society 21 May 2014 22:32