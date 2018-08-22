Thailand warns of fresh flood as major dam expected to overflow

22 August 2018 03:21 (UTC+04:00)

A major dam in central Thailand's Phetchaburi province is expected to overflow at Wednesday noon, triggering a fresh flood, officials said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The Kaeng Krachan dam is currently holding 777 million cubic metres of water or 109 percent of its full capacity, the highest level in 10 year, and discharging water at the rate of 286 cubic metres per second.

The spillover is expected to overflow the Phetchaburi river banks to flood Phetchaburi town by noon on Wednesday, provincial irrigation project director Sant Jorncharoen told a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the spillway of the dam saw running water of 1.44 meters high on Tuesday morning. Irrigation departments estimated that the town would be flooded for five to seven days before subsiding, with floodwater of 10 to 20 cm deep.

Provincial authorities have been asked to speed up drainage downstream rivers as nearly 50 resort hotel near rivers were submerged.

Eight other provinces - Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun, were warned of more fresh floods as they face varying levels of risk as heavy rains continued.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan expanding air communication with Thailand
Kazakhstan 8 August 18:42
BMW builds X5 in Thailand to counteract U.S. China tariffs
Europe 2 August 17:39
Aeronautics wins $27m Thailand UAV deal
Israel 31 July 15:35
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 14 July 18:39
Body found, may be last missing passenger in Phuket boat accident
Other News 12 July 00:58
42 dead, 5 missing after boats capsize in southern Thailand: governor
Other News 9 July 08:59
Latest
Major magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits northern Venezuela
Other News 02:39
U.S. woman killed by alligator in attempts to save her dog from attack
US 02:00
Ghana seeks investors for a home based international airline
Other News 01:17
US hits Russian individuals and companies with sanctions over North Korean ties
US 00:31
Azerbaijan celebrating Eid al-Adha
Society 00:01
Germany interested in further development of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 21 August 23:59
Bahrain suspends issuing entry visas for Qatari nationals - Interior Ministry
Arab World 21 August 23:00
4.0-magnitude quake jolts northern Iran
Society 21 August 22:29
UAE pledges $100 million assistance to flood-hit Indian state
Arab World 21 August 21:47