3 civilians killed in car bomb explosion in western Iraq

5 April 2019 06:29 (UTC+04:00)

Three civilians were killed and another was wounded Thursday in a car bomb explosion in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a provincial source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place when a booby-trapped car, apparently left by Islamic State (IS) militants, detonated on civilians collecting truffle in a desert area south of Rutba, some 300 km west the provincial capital Ramadi, Imad al-Dulaimi, mayor of Rutba, told Xinhua.

He said the car was exploded immediately when the truffle collectors tried to open its doors, killing three of them and wounding another who was later transported to a hospital to receive treatment.

The IS militants are still active in the vast Anbar desert that stretches to the border with neighboring countries of Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as many civilians have been either kidnapped or killed by the extremist group in recent months.

In December 2017, Iraq declared full liberation from the IS after the security forces and the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi units, backed by the anti-IS international coalition, recaptured all areas once seized by the extremist group.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out guerilla attacks from time to time against the security forces and civilians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of exports of Iran's Kordestan Province to reach $2.5M
Economy 4 April 12:28
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 4 April 01:39
Iraqi PM due in Iran
Iran 3 April 14:49
Kermanshah can play leading role in Iran's exports to Iraq
Economy 2 April 18:20
Iraq's oil exports decline in March amid bad weather, OPEC cuts
World 2 April 16:17
Kermanshah can play leading role in Iran's exports to Iraq
Economy 1 April 18:44
Latest
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 09:13
Uzbekistan joins China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway corridor
Economy 09:12
US seeks to expand F-35 jet sales to Greece, Romania, Poland
US 08:51
Chinese vice premier says new consensus reached on important issues in fruitful trade consultations
China 08:29
Minister: Southern Gas Corridor to ensure energy security of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:27
Thousands flee wildfire in South Korea's eastern coast, one dead
Other News 07:23
Xi Calls for early China-US trade agreement negotiations conclusion - reports
Arab World 07:02
Urgent UN Security Council meeting on Libya called for Friday - UK Mission
Europe 05:25
Trump picks former presidential candidate Cain for Fed board
US 04:23