Tokyo prosecutors ask court to question wife of ex-Nissan chair Ghosn

7 April 2019 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tokyo's prosecutors asked a court to question a wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was rearrested in Japan's capital on Thursday amid investigation into his financial misconduct, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Prosecutors suspect that Ghosn conducted a part of payments via a company, where Carole Ghosn is one of the executives, to buy a yacht, according to the NHK broadcaster.

The broadcaster reported that the prosecutors had already asked Ghosn's wife for voluntary questioning as an unsworn witness, but she refused that request. This time, the prosecutors sent request to a Japanese court, which has the power to call and question a witness, who refused to voluntarily testify in a prosecutor's office.

Ghosn was originally arrested in Japan in late November 2018 for underreporting around $44 million worth of his income and misusing company assets. He was released on bail in early March to be rearrested a month later on new suspicions. The new arrest was motivated by prosecutors' claims that Ghosn had inflicted a $5 million loss to Nissan by transferring a part of the money, which Nissan's subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates paid to an Omani distributor, to a firm that he effectively owned.

