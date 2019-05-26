3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a traffic accident in Morocco's northern city of Tangier, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

According to the same source, the accident occurred when two vans carrying workers collided.

The local authorities sent police and rescuers to the scene, and the injured were transported to the provincial hospital of the city to receive necessary medical care.

An investigation has been conducted by the authorities into the accident, the source noted.

A total of 3,435 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco between November 2017 and October 2018, a year-on-year decrease of 3.16 percent, according to the latest statistics by the Moroccan Ministry of Transport.

In 2016, the Moroccan government adopted a national road safety strategy aiming at reducing the fatalities in road accidents by 25 percent in 2021 and 50 percent by 2026.

