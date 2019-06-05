EU understands it has to move on some Brexit issues: UK defense minister

5 June 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union understands that it has to “move on some things” regarding Brexit, Britain’s defense minister, who has neither confirmed nor ruled herself out of the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“In recent days, in my discussions that I have had with people on the EU side of the negotiating table, I’m really optimistic,” Penny Mordaunt told BBC radio.

“I think they understand that they have to move on some things,” she said.

