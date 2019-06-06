Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly

6 June 2019 09:02 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil's preparations for the Copa America suffered a blow on Wednesday when star forward Neymar was injured during a friendly with Qatar, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Neymar limped off the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match at Mane Garrincha stadium after appearing to injure his right ankle in a tackle.

The 27-year-old was later seen crying while being evaluated by medical staff on the Brazil bench.

Neymar missed most of the second half of the 2018-19 season with Paris Saint-Germain because of a fractured metatarsal in his right foot. He started Wednesday's match despite a police investigation launched last Friday into accusations that he raped a women in a Paris hotel.

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7. Brazil have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.

