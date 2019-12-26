At least 9 dead as Typhoon Phanfone slams Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone pounded the central Philippines with heavy rains and strong winds beginning Tuesday, killing at least nine people, a government agency said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the typhoon killed six people in Iloilo province, two in Capiz province and one in Leyte province.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has no number of typhoon-related deaths so far. However, it said the typhoon has affected nearly 2,400 people in 38 villages in the central Philippines and northern Mindanao region.

The NDRRMC also reported that more than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the typhoon.

Moreover, it said that nearly 16,000 sea travelers, nearly 1,400 rolling cargoes, and 41 ferries were stranded due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province. But before the typhoon hit land, local authorities started evacuating people in risky areas to safer government facilities.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the main Luzon island. Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas.

