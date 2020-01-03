Australia's Qantas Airways named world's safest airline in 2020

Australia's Qantas Airways flag carrier was named on 2 January the safest airline in the world for 2020, followed by Air New Zealand and Taiwanese EVA Air, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Government and industry-related audits, crash and serious incident records, profitability and fleet age were among many evaluation factors, according to the AirlineRatings.com aviation portal.

Qantas was the lead airline in terms of performance related to the work of crew members, the use of automatic landing systems, as well as the real-time engine monitoring systems used to identify problems before they can cause serious malfunctions.

Apart from the Australian national carrier, the twenty safest airlines included Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Finnair, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus, and KLM.

The aviation portal has also rated the ten safest low-cost carriers in the world. It included Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, IndiGo, Jetblue, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet, and Wizz. All of these companies have passed an operational safety audit for compliance with the IATA Operational Safety Audit standard.

