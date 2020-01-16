Japan confirms first exposure of mysterious China virus

16 January 2020 05:15 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese authorities reportedly confirmed Thursday the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus after testing positive a middle-aged man from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to a statement issued by the Japanese Health Ministry, cited by Reuters, the man in his 30s had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by the new coronavirus strain.

Earlier, authorities of the Wuhan city in the central Chinese province of Hubei admitted that human-to-human transmission of the newly registered type of coronavirus is a possibility to not be ruled out despite no explicit evidence available at the moment.

Among 41 confirmed cases, there are members of the same family: a husband, who worked at a local seafood market — the suspected hotbed of the virus — and then a wife, who refuted visiting the market.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the virus could have limited human-to-human transmission but spread fast.

The unknown kind of viral pneumonia was reported from Wuhan in early January. The infected individuals reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. It prompted fears on the Internet that the nation might be experiencing a return of the SARS, an epidemic that had claimed more than 600 lives in China throughout 2002-2003.

Last week, the epidemic was confirmed to be a new type of coronavirus. On Saturday, China confirmed the first lethal case in Wuhan. The Who has reportedly warned hospitals worldwide about the possible endemic spread of the contagious virus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan to pass on US-led coalition in Middle East, adhere to diplomacy - Defence Minister
Other News 15 January 07:57
Implementation of Uzbekistan’s joint projects of with UAE, Japan in full swing
Business 14 January 18:14
Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault
Other News 14 January 09:40
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing
US 14 January 06:01
Which country is Uzbekistan's largest lender?
Business 11 January 12:27
Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed
Uzbekistan 9 January 12:31
Latest
'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade talks have already begun: Pence
US 06:01
China launches new remote-sensing satellite
China 04:29
Trump urges Boeing to move fast on resolving 737 MAX issues
US 03:55
Britain to commit two billion pounds to new Northern Irish government
Europe 03:17
Israel carries out Gaza air strikes
Israel 02:02
US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
US 01:15
Flights can leave Alicante-Elche airport after fire causes evacuation
Europe 00:29
Trump plans to visit Beijing in 'not too distant future'
US 15 January 23:49
China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal
China 15 January 23:06