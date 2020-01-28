Airstrike carried out in Somalia killed one terrorist

28 January 2020 00:10 (UTC+04:00)

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) revealed Monday that in conjunction with the federal government of Somalia, an airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of the country's Jilib in an effort to target an "al-Shabaab terrorist", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

At present, officials have indicated that there were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

“Airstrikes extend the reach and influence of government while creating conditions for development and a better future for Somalis,” US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy director of operations, US Africa Command said in a statement accompanying the announcement.
“Reducing the influence and plans of al-Shabaab benefits Somalis as well as the broader international community.”

The release further notes that initial assessments "concluded the airstrike killed one (1) terrorist," and that in supporting the Somali government the service will continue to "use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people."

