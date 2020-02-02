Police arrest 8 insurgents in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province

Police have arrested eight insurgents from the southern Kandahar province over the past few days, provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A number of arms and ammunitions including two rocket propel grenades have also been seized from the possessions of the arrested persons, the official asserted.

The arrested men were involved in terrorist attacks and criminal activities, Barikzai further said.

Taliban militants who are active in Kandahar and the neighboring Helmand and Zabul provinces haven't commented.

