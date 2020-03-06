South Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan

South Korea said on Friday it will halt visa waivers for Japan in response to travel restrictions imposed by Tokyo, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a diplomatic row between the two Asian nations, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended,” Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said in a media briefing.

The measures come a day after Japan barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others.

South Korea’s reciprocal measures also include raising a travel advisory for Japan and imposing special entry procedures for foreigners arriving from Japan.