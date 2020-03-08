Rescue team pulls 50 people out of hotel debris in China, two of them dead
The rescue team earlier managed to pull 50 people out of the debris of the collapsed Xinjia Express hotel, two people have been killed, local media said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
The hotel was used as a quarantine site for people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), that originated in Hubei province last December. Patients confirmed with coronavirus from Hubei, the city of Wenzhou, and Zhejiang province were hospitalised there.
The cause of the collapse has not yet been confirmed.
