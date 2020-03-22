Home World Other News Malaysia reports 123 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,306 Other News 22 March 2020 15:36 (UTC+04:00) Malaysia reported 123 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,306 cases, with 10 deaths, Trend reports citing Reuters. The health ministry said 34 of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering held late last month. Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. Tags: Coronavirus Malaysia Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news