Rocket hits premises of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage

Other News 23 June 2020 02:01 (UTC+04:00)
Rocket hits premises of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage

A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad Internationsal Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The military said the Katyush rocket was launched from a village west of Baghdad but there was no significant damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
U.S. designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions US 03:13
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 42,647 as another 15 patients die Europe 02:39
Rocket hits premises of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage Other News 02:01
Zarif: Iran to send Ukrainian plane black box to France Politics 01:25
Turkey arrests 4 spies working for France Turkey 00:49
Iraq closer to peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic: minister Other News 00:14
Kazakhstan confirms 127 coronavirus deaths Kazakhstan 22 June 23:27
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million World 22 June 23:01
Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with very limited number of pilgrims Arab World 22 June 22:40
Turkey's coronavirus tests near 3M mark Turkey 22 June 22:24
Qatar reports 1,034 new COVID-19 infections, 88,403 in total Arab World 22 June 22:11
Moscow to ease more coronavirus restrictions on June 23 Russia 22 June 21:43
Galt&Taggart: Restrictions on outbound tourism to boost domestic tourism in Georgia Tourism 22 June 21:31
Georgian continues to examine possibility of opening borders Transport 22 June 21:27
Turkish Airlines, Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia in July Transport 22 June 21:26
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 22 June 21:25
Georgia continues modernization of Rikoti pass Construction 22 June 21:23
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 22 June 21:21
Iran's IRGC says to set up permanent base in Indian Ocean Politics 22 June 21:09
Azerbaijan eyes 50% of energy consumption from renewable sources Oil&Gas 22 June 21:02
Iranian Bank of Industry and Mine issues more loans to startup companies Business 22 June 20:54
Azerbaijan discloses data on grain harvesting as of June 22 Finance 22 June 20:47
Iran discloses volume of mangoes harvested in Sistan-Baluchestan province Business 22 June 20:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri Politics 22 June 20:29
Iran's government to hire new work force through general exam Iran 22 June 20:28
Azerbaijan Banks Association appeals to citizens regarding currency exchange operations Finance 22 June 20:16
FM: Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue (PHOTO) Politics 22 June 20:12
VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 22 June 19:52
Iran discloses value of goods exported from Sistan-Baluchestan Province to Pakistan Business 22 June 19:31
Azerbaijan reveals 478 new COVID-19 cases Society 22 June 19:31
Iran's car industry should rely on knowledge-based companies? Business 22 June 19:23
Revenues of Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau increase Economy 22 June 19:10
President of Republic of North Macedonia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 22 June 18:58
VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 22 June 18:58
Turkey's export of mining products to Azerbaijan grows Turkey 22 June 18:41
MEDEF International: French companies have room for development on Georgian market Business 22 June 18:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unveils its five-month GDP Finance 22 June 18:24
Kazakhstan taking measures to enhance air transport safety Transport 22 June 18:23
Bilateral potential to be taken into account in Afghanistan-Iran trade relations Business 22 June 18:20
Kazakhstan, China agree to boost railway cargo transportation Transport 22 June 18:11
Tehran Stock Exchange sees big rise in liquid assets Business 22 June 18:09
Russia's Ulyanovsk region eyes exporting grain to Kazakhstan Business 22 June 18:03
Memorandum to be signed between Iran and Afghanistan Business 22 June 17:57
Delta to resume flights between U.S. and China US 22 June 17:57
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau introduces new e-service Economy 22 June 17:53
Energy Minister: Iran's electricity exports to Afghanistan to increase Oil&Gas 22 June 17:53
Turkmenistan - potential new market for Russian-Japanese enterprise Business 22 June 17:51
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 23 Oil&Gas 22 June 17:40
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO) Other News 22 June 17:34
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas state concern to buy railway equipment via tender Tenders 22 June 17:31
Iran's COVID-19 battle toughens as healthcare workers getting infected Iran 22 June 17:24
UNPD to finance business projects in Uzbekistan Business 22 June 17:17
Turkmengas opens tender for modernization of technological line Tenders 22 June 17:15
Iran increases investment-allocated areas in Bushehr Province Business 22 June 17:05
Value of agricultural, industrial production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan disclosed Business 22 June 17:05
Azerbaijan expands export of persimmons Business 22 June 17:01
Kazakhstan in talks to establish strategy to attract investors in mining Business 22 June 17:00
Azerbaijan's insurance sector ready for strict quarantine Economy 22 June 16:58
Uzbekistan sells state shares of sewing complex in Khorezm region Business 22 June 16:52
Turkmenistan to launch new stage of its cement plants Turkmenistan 22 June 16:47
Iran's First Vice President: it’s more important to increase non-oil exports Oil&Gas 22 June 16:46
Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kazakhstan 22 June 16:40
Uzbekistan to sell state shares of Coca-Cola Uzbekiston LTD Business 22 June 16:38
Iran's car market in turmoil due to raised prices on spare car part materials Business 22 June 16:37
Purchase of rapeseed in Iran's Qom Province completed Business 22 June 16:25
Kazakhstan announces oil output forecasts following extension of OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 22 June 16:19
Iran reopens borders, hopes to boost non-oil exports Business 22 June 16:18
China targets rise in oil, natural gas output this year Other News 22 June 16:08
Growing foreign currency rate affects Iran's economy Business 22 June 16:08
Some OPEC+ participants could be less vigilant with end of lockdowns Oil&Gas 22 June 16:07
Gold production on rise in Kazakhstan Business 22 June 15:42
Turkey discloses details of five-month cargo shipment via its Aliaga port Turkey 22 June 15:37
US oil market share will be subdued, but it won't kill shale oil Oil&Gas 22 June 15:36
Iran Air launches new flights between Tehran, Manchester Iran 22 June 15:31
Azerbaijan's tourism sector heavily hit by COVID-19 pandemic Tourism 22 June 15:17
Production of Iranian Urmia Tractor Manufacturing Company increases Business 22 June 15:16
Turkmenistan to expand its air fleet Transport 22 June 15:12
Uzbekistan aims to improve tourism sector Tourism 22 June 15:05
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 22 June 14:59
Azerbaijani electricity supplier builds new substation in Baku Oil&Gas 22 June 14:55
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electric heaters via tender Tenders 22 June 14:52
How can start-ups help create new bank products in Azerbaijan? Business 22 June 14:52
Foreign & Commonwealth Office of UK talks co-op opportunities with Uzbekistan Business 22 June 14:39
Azerbaijani credit agency reveals data on issued agricultural loans Finance 22 June 14:38
Iran may need years to retrieve its electricity debt from Iraq Business 22 June 14:31
Turkmenistan's demand for Turkish electric products grows Turkey 22 June 14:20
Uzbekistan's natural gas production shrinks Oil&Gas 22 June 14:16
Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent Europe 22 June 14:16
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms Europe 22 June 14:16
Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 200,000 in Iran Iran 22 June 14:10
Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company starts equipment repairs Oil&Gas 22 June 14:07
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province confronts overpricing Business 22 June 14:06
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, textile, disposable masks via state commodity exchange Turkmenistan 22 June 14:04
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Turkmenistan soaring despite pandemic Turkey 22 June 13:57
Qatar Airways plans to resume regular flights to Georgia from July 1 Transport 22 June 13:56
Iran's petrochemical exports not affected by COVID-19 - Chamber of Commerce Business 22 June 13:55
OPEC conformity not going to last very much longer Commentary 22 June 13:54
Air Astana talks possible timeframe for restoring full-time flights operation Transport 22 June 13:51
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender on equipment modernization Tenders 22 June 13:42
Turkmenistan introducing digital technologies in oil production Oil&Gas 22 June 13:41
All news