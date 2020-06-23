Rocket hits premises of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage
A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad Internationsal Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The military said the Katyush rocket was launched from a village west of Baghdad but there was no significant damage.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
