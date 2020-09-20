22 Thai provinces hard-hit by flash floods due to tropical storm Noul
Twenty-two provinces in Thailand have been severely affected by flash floods due to tropical storm Noul, said a senior government official on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The flash floods and excessive rainwater, caused by the tropical storm covering all regions of the country, have damaged infrastructures, farms, villages and other property in 22 provinces over the last few days, said Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director General Chayaphol Thitisak.
Some 1,400 households in 224 villages in those provinces have been damaged due to the tropical storm, which has caused the flash floods and flowing rainwater as well as high tides in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, according to the DDPM director general.
