At least 30 police killed, over 20 wounded in suicide car bomb explosion in E. Afghanistan

At least 30 policemen were killed and over 20 others wounded after a suicide car bomb hit a military camp in Ghazni city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, a local official confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some 30 killed and 21 wounded were admitted to a main hospital in Ghazni city following an explosion this morning," Zahir Shah Nikmal, spokesman of provincial public health directorate, told Xinhua.

The number of casualties may change, he said.

"The targeted camp which belongs to the Public Protection Police Forces came under attack Sunday morning. The police officers manning the facility responded to attackers. So far, we have no more details, but we will try to get more information," local government spokesman Wahadullah Jumazada told Xinhua earlier.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic in Qala-e-Joz, an area on the outskirts of the city, the official said.

Additional security forces reached the site following the attack, the spokesman added.